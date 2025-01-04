

Rapper Nicki Minaj has been sued by her former manager for alleged assault. The shocking allegations has been levelled by a man named Brandon Garrett, who worked with the rapper during her Pink Friday 2 Tour in 2024.

Advertisment

In the court case filed on Friday (Jan 3) in Los Angeles Superior Court, Garrett has accused Minaj of physical assault at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 21 following her concerts.

Also read: Is Andrew Garfield going to star in Spider-Man 4? Here's what actor has said

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Maraj, has been sued for battery and ''intentional infliction of emotional distress.''

Advertisment

Nicki Minaj sued by former manager over alleged backstage assault

In the lawsuit, Garrett explained the shocking alteration that took place in her dressing room following her show in April 2024.

As per TMZ, the man, who worked as a day-to-day manager, said in a new lawsuit that Nicki was grilling the team members about their job responsibilities when she learned that Garrett had once sent someone else to pick up one of her prescriptions.

Advertisment

Also read: British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

In the suit, Garrett claims that Nicki said, "Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth. You're a dead man walking. You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I'll make sure of it."

Garrett further alleged that Nicki 'struck him' on the right side of his face. The hit was so hard that it caused the head to swing backwards as his hat flew off his head.

Following the shocking incident, he claimed that he locked himself in the restroom for hours ''out of fear'' for his safety.

Nicki’s lawyer denies the allegation, calls it ''false and frivolous''

The rapper's lawyer Judd Burstein has denied all the allegations. In a statement to TMZ, Burstein said, “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty, and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”



