/IPL 2027: CSK confirm Michael Hussey’s departure; appoint Gareth Batty as assistant coach

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed Michael Hussey’s departure after eight years in charge as their batting coach, while also appointing former England spinner Gareth Batty as the team’s new assistant coach. Ahead of IPL 2027, CSK made several changes to their backroom staff, including roping in Zaheer Khan as Stephen Fleming’s replacement as the head coach.



Hussey played for CSK for six seasons (2008-2013 and 2015) and one more for Mumbai Indians (2014) before joining Fleming's coaching staff at CSK in 2018. He has served as their batting coach since then, during which CSK won three IPL titles (2018, 2021 and 2023).

Also read| IPL 2027 auction to be held in Goa on Dec 16



“From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family," CSK’s official statement read. “Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King."

As a player, Hussey won several titles at CSK, including two back-to-back IPL trophies in 2010 and 2011, and a Champions League T20 title in 2010 in South Africa.

Gareth Batty Joins CSK

CSK announced Hussey’s exit hours after English County side Surrey confirmed that its head coach Gareth Batty was leaving the club to join CSK ahead of IPL 2027.



Thanking Surrey, Batty said, "Thank you hardly seems enough for all that Surrey has meant to me. It has been a privilege to serve this great club, to share in its success and challenges.



"The new journey is a very exciting one for my family and I with CSK in the IPL, and I'm looking forward to getting going."

Shortly after finishing his club career at Surrey in 2021, Batty, who earned 20 caps for England across formats, joined them as head coach and led them to a famous three-peat, which ended with them finishing runners-up in 2025.

