/IPL 2027 auction to be held in Goa on Dec 16

The IPL 2027 mini-auction will be held in Goa on Dec 16, coinciding with the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The auction will be held almost a month after the Nov 15 retention deadline communicated by the IPL to all franchises. Once the deadline passes, the IPL will share the list of registered players with the teams for shortlisting. The final list, along with the order of player sets, is expected to reach the franchises in the week before the auction.

So far, two trades have taken place in the IPL trade window since the end of the 2026 season. In June, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) traded captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

In the latest deal, DC sent fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in return for uncapped leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

As per IPL rules, the trade window opens a month after the season ends and stays active until a week before the auction.

The IPL has not yet confirmed the schedule for the 2027 season. In 2024, the tournament had announced a tentative window for the next three seasons, with the 2027 edition scheduled between Mar 14 and May 30.

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However, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Annual General Meeting in September, board secretary Devajit Saikia indicated that the 2027 season could begin towards the end of March.

The December event will be the final mini-auction in the IPL’s current cycle. A mega auction is planned ahead of the 2028 season, marking the beginning of the league’s next media rights cycle. The BCCI has not yet issued a tender for the upcoming rights.

In 2022, the IPL’s media rights were sold for INR 48,390.5 crore, approximately USD 6.2 billion, making it one of the most valuable properties in global sports.