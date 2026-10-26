/'Arshdeep a part of those conversations: Morkel confirms pacer in India's Test plans

India bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that Arshdeep Singh is being considered as a backup option for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, as the team management prepares a group of bowlers who can step in if needed during the two Tests in Wellington and Christchurch. The left-arm pacer has mainly played T20I cricket for India and is just two wickets away from becoming the country’s first bowler to take 150 wickets in the format.

He has also impressed in ODIs, taking 30 wickets in 18 matches, including a five-wicket haul. However, he is yet to make his Test debut.

Speaking about Arshdeep’s chances of playing red-ball cricket, Morkel told reporters, “We are sort of planning, you know, a group of bowlers that we would like to potentially stay behind as cover (for Tests) because of the schedule. I also think closer to the time, once we get a better understanding of the conditions at this time of the year, you know, we will get a clear picture in terms of the makeup of our bowling unit.”

“So at the moment, on paper, in the back of our minds, there are a nice group of bowlers that can suit all the conditions, and Arshdeep is definitely in that conversation. And yeah, I mean, in terms of that, he is a guy who always, you know, works hard. He ticks all the boxes. So if needed with the red ball, I am pretty sure, you know, you will be fine,” he added.

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