/IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan ruled out of Wellington T20I

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand as he continues to recover from a right adductor strain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday (Oct 26) that Kishan is improving but is yet to regain full match fitness ahead of the Oct 27 clash in Wellington. The 28-year-old sustained the injury during the first T20I of the five-match series last week and also missed the second match, with young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replacing him in the playing XI.

“The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan’s progress,” the board said in a statement. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who was added to the squad as cover for Kishan, will remain with the team for the third T20I.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel also confirmed that Kishan would miss the match as a precaution, with the team management unwilling to rush the left-handed batter back before he regains full fitness.

A right adductor strain affects the muscles on the inner side of the thigh and can make running and movement difficult, which are important for a wicketkeeper-batter.

Meanwhile, India will look to continue their winning run in the series. The visitors currently lead 2-0 after winning the first two matches and will aim to seal the series in Wellington.

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