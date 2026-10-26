/PAK vs ENG: Shadab's record 113 not out helps Pakistan pull stunning chase in Lahore

Pakistan pulled off a miracle chase against England in the ongoing ODI tri-series, also involving Sri Lanka, on Sunday (Oct 25) in Lahore. The hosts were nine down at 154 in pursuit of 242, needing 88 runs to win the match in 16.1 overs. Shadab Khan (113 not out) then added the remaining runs with pacer Haris Rauf (7 not out off 19) as Pakistan chased the target in 47.1 overs to get home. The unbeaten 89-run partnership between Shadab and Rauf is now the highest for the 10th wicket in successful ODI chases. Shadab's 113 not out is also the highest ODI score for a No. 8 batter or lower in ODIs.

Pakistan pull off heist in Lahore against England

Batting first, England were in shambles themselves at 52/4 before Sam Curran (42) and Ben Duckett (105) added 93 runs for the fifth wicket. There were a few wickets again as England slid to 187/8 from 145/5 before Gus Atkinson's 36 not out took them past 200 before they were bowled out for 241.

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Pakistan then had a horrible start to the chase, collapsing to 31/3 before Saad Baig (32) and Salman Agha (26) added 43 runs for the fourth wicket. England bowlers struck once again as Pakistan were reduced to 154/9 from 102/4 before Shadab and Rauf pulled a rabbit out of the hat.

What records were broken in ENG vs PAK ODI?

In the first innings of the match, Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fastest Pakistani pacer to reach 150 wickets. Afridi reached the milestone in 80 matches, overtaking Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, both of whom took 91 matches to reach the milestone. Shaheen, however, is the second-fastest Pakistan bowler overall to take 150 wickets, just behind spinner Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches).

Shadab Khan's 113 not out is now the highest individual ODI score by a batter at No. 8 or lower. It is also only the third century at that position, along with Simi Singh (100 not out for Ireland vs South Africa in 2021) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out for Bangladesh vs India in 2022).