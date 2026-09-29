A team of researchers drilled into the mysterious boat-shaped feature on a mountain in Turkey and claims to have found evidence of decayed wood. The Durupınar formation has long been believed to be the remains of Noah's Ark, the boat built on Lord Jesus's order before the Great Flood, as per the Bible. However, several experts have dismissed these claims, but there are some groups who continue to entertain the idea that this is not a natural structure.

Noah's Ark Scans is one such group which has been analysing the site and recently sent a Gopher Drone into the structure. It went nearly 60 feet deep and collected samples from inside the Durupınar. "I believe this is Noah’s Ark; that’s why I’m putting the Durupinar site through the most rigorous testing possible," Andrew Jones, the founder of the organisation, said. The team reported a series of successful core drilling excavations in a press release. One of the excavations reportedly broke a drill after hitting something deep inside, which they believe could be petrified wood.

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Something broke a drill inside the boat-shaped formation

Jones said their findings show that this is not a natural rock formation. In a series of posts on X, the team stated that they did not find limestone bedrock, and the core drilling effort also experienced a broken bit. He believes that this happened because of the presence of ancient petrified wood. If softer limestone was present inside the structure, the drill would not have broken, he explained. The preliminary radar data did not show "a simple homogeneous solid-rock signature", they said on X.

Meanwhile, the core drilling samples will be analysed in a laboratory to learn more about the structure that remains a mystery because of its unique shape. The team is also planning to send a robot into the tunnels and chambers that were discovered in previous scans.