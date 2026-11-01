/Exposed bones, blood, rings! Heidi Klum transforms into an eight-foot severed hand for her 25th Halloween party

Heidi Klum is back with another gruesome look for Halloween. For the 25th edition of her annual Halloween party, the supermodel arrived in New York City on Saturday in one of her most bizarre looks yet. This year she transformed herself into a giant, bloodied version of her own left hand.

Heidi Klum Halloween 2026 look

The 53-year-old made a dramatic entrance at the star-studded celebration, arriving in a truck covered with red warning signs. People dressed in yellow hazmat suits accompanied her as she made her way onto the red carpet.

Her costume featured an enormous hand with long red-painted nails, rings and a severed wrist complete with exposed bones, tendons and ligaments. Her face emerged from the centre of the palm, with only her eyes and mouth visible.

Another interesting part about her look was that the elaborate creation was modelled on Klum's actual hand. The jewellery featured in the costume was also special as it included replicas of rings she regularly wears, including her wedding band from her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The design even incorporated a tattoo of his name on her ring finger.

Heidi Klum opens up about her costume

As per E! News, Klum revealed that the idea for the unusual transformation came to her during last year's Halloween celebrations. "I looked at my hand and I thought, ‘Hey, I think I could fit my body in this somehow,'" she said.

Klum also revealed that the transformation took approximately five to six hours. "Hands down, the hardest thing is carrying it. It's quite heavy.”

Before arriving at the party, Klum had kept fans guessing by sharing glimpses of her transformation on Instagram.

She once again collaborated with special-effects makeup artist Mike Marino to bring the idea to life. Known for his elaborate prosthetic work, including his Emmy-winning contribution to The Penguin, Marino had called this year's creation particularly challenging.

Unlike previous years, Klum's husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, did not accompany her to the Halloween celebration. He was reportedly away on tour. However, "A little bit of Tom is with me," she said.