Heidi Klum's Halloween diaries: Human body, worm and zombie

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 28, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 18:44 IST

Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween. As the spooky season arrives and before she unveils her latest Halloween look, let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit her famous costumes over the years.

1 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Heidi Klum's Halloween parties are known worldwide, and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual event she's famous for. Ahead of her 25th Halloween look, let's take a look at Klum's best spooky looks that made jaws drop and heads turn.

E.T look
2 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

E.T look

In 2024, Heidi entered her annual party with husband Tom Kaulitz as E.T, the alien from Steven Spielberg's classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, with a giant big head, eyes, and extra wig and a hat.

Giant worm - 2022
3 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Giant worm - 2022

Heidi Klum surprised everyone as she stepped outside as a giant worm, and needless to say, it was one of the best and most realistic Halloween looks of this year.

Alien Zombie - 2019
4 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Alien Zombie - 2019

Heidi and her husband, Kaulitz, were a couple from another planet in 2019. Klum stepped outside dressed up as a creepy and terrifying alien zombie with an open stomach, nerves and bloody eyes.


Kali - 2008
5 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Kali - 2008

Probably, this is the most controversial Halloween costume of Heidi Klum. The actress channelled the Hindu goddess Kali, wearing blue-coloured skin, skulls, and multiple arms hanging around her dress. Klum faced a severe backlash for dressing up as an Indian goddess, and it became one of the biggest controversies of the year, with many Hindu leaders demanding that Klum should issue a public apology.


Golden lady - 2003
6 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Golden lady - 2003

In 2003, Heidi stepped outside decked up all in gold. For her Halloween bash, the actress wore a tight golden outfit with matching boots, a long golden wig.


Red witch - 2004
7 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Red witch - 2004

Heidi transformed into a fantastic red witch - completing her look with bones hanging around, a gigantic red wig, and a witch hat.


The Crow couple - 2009
8 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

The Crow couple - 2009

Haidi Klum and her ex-husband Seal became the crow couple for the 2009 Halloween bash. The supermodel wore crow feathers, a miniskirt, and knee-length boots to the eerie festival.

Jessica Rabbit - 2015
9 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Jessica Rabbit - 2015

Heidi Klum looked a replica of the animated cartoon Jessica Rabbit. For her dramatic transformation, the supermodel used prosthetics to change her face and figure. Later, she revealed that it took nine hours and a team of expert make-up artists to convert herself into a sensuous cartoon.


