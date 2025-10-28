/Heidi Klum's Halloween diaries: Human body, worm and zombie

Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween. As the spooky season arrives and before she unveils her latest Halloween look, let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit her famous costumes over the years.
Heidi Klum's Halloween parties are known worldwide, and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual event she's famous for. Ahead of her 25th Halloween look, let's take a look at Klum's best spooky looks that made jaws drop and heads turn.
In 2024, Heidi entered her annual party with husband Tom Kaulitz as E.T, the alien from Steven Spielberg's classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, with a giant big head, eyes, and extra wig and a hat.
Heidi Klum surprised everyone as she stepped outside as a giant worm, and needless to say, it was one of the best and most realistic Halloween looks of this year.
Heidi and her husband, Kaulitz, were a couple from another planet in 2019. Klum stepped outside dressed up as a creepy and terrifying alien zombie with an open stomach, nerves and bloody eyes.
Probably, this is the most controversial Halloween costume of Heidi Klum. The actress channelled the Hindu goddess Kali, wearing blue-coloured skin, skulls, and multiple arms hanging around her dress. Klum faced a severe backlash for dressing up as an Indian goddess, and it became one of the biggest controversies of the year, with many Hindu leaders demanding that Klum should issue a public apology.
In 2003, Heidi stepped outside decked up all in gold. For her Halloween bash, the actress wore a tight golden outfit with matching boots, a long golden wig.
Heidi transformed into a fantastic red witch - completing her look with bones hanging around, a gigantic red wig, and a witch hat.
Haidi Klum and her ex-husband Seal became the crow couple for the 2009 Halloween bash. The supermodel wore crow feathers, a miniskirt, and knee-length boots to the eerie festival.
Heidi Klum looked a replica of the animated cartoon Jessica Rabbit. For her dramatic transformation, the supermodel used prosthetics to change her face and figure. Later, she revealed that it took nine hours and a team of expert make-up artists to convert herself into a sensuous cartoon.