/Tony de Zorzi recalled as South Africa drop Bedingham and Verreynne for Bangladesh Tests

Tony de Zorzi has been recalled to South Africa’s Test squad for the home two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The hosts have dropped David Bedingham following an underwhelming outing against Australia across three Tests, and have included extra batter Zubayr Hamza in the squad, which also sees keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne being left out. While Cape Town Test hero Ryan Rickelton will keep wickets against Bangladesh, middle-order batter Matthew Breetzke will be the reserve gloveman. Johannesburg will host the first Test on November 15, and Centurion the second on November 23.



Seamer Anrich Nortje is also back in the Test squad after suffering a groin injury midway through the second Test in Gqeberha, and will be accompanied by Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch, Dane Paterson, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder. Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj are the two designated spinners. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

The rest of the squad remains the same, as the top-ranked Test team has about nine days before they leave for Johannesburg for the series opener.



South Africa Squad for Two Tests vs Bangladesh:



Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton

ICC reprimands Ashwell Prince and Kyle Verreynne

In other news concerning the South African Test team, the ICC has reprimanded batting coach Ashwell Prince and keeper-batter Verreynne for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the recently concluded third Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town.



The duo were charged under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for showing dissent against an umpire's decision. Consequently, both Prince and Verreynne earned a demerit point on their disciplinary records.

The incident occurred on the third day of the series-deciding Test when South African opener Marques Ackerman was adjudged out in the second innings. The left-handed opener was caught by Cameron Green off Mitchell Starc. He tried to review the decision, but the umpires denied it, suggesting that the 15-second window had lapsed by then. As Ackerman began to walk towards the pavilion, Prince, sitting in the team dugout, ‘shouted repeatedly at the umpires that there was still time left for the appeal to be taken while Verreynne, who was not in the playing XI, asked Ackerman to remain inside the boundary line, which caused a delay in him leaving the field,' an ICC release stated.