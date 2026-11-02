/BCCI extends IPL retention deadline by 2 days; Nov 17 final date for list submission

The BCCI has extended the IPL retention deadline by two days, giving all 10 teams time till November 17 to submit their final list of releases and retentions ahead of next season. In a communiqué sent to all participating franchises, the Indian cricket board confirmed the revised deadline, pushing back the original November 15 date. However, the date and venue of the forthcoming IPL 2027 mini-auction are unchanged, with Goa set to host the one-day affair on December 16.



Per a Cricbuzz report, the extension was prompted by the scheduled fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15.



Moreover, the mini-auction date (Dec 16) also coincides with India’s second ODI against Sri Lanka.

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Meanwhile, the BCCI’s message has also outlined the timeline leading up to the December mini-auction, with player registration having already opened and the process commencing on Monday (Nov 2). After all 10 teams complete their retention and release process by Tuesday (Nov 17), the player registration window closes on November 23. Teams will then have time till December 1 to submit their final list of player choices for the Goa mini-auction.



The final auction register, including the player sets, will be released two days later on December 3.

IPL Auction Returns to India

Since Kochi last hosted the mini-auction on December 23 in 2022, the IPL auctions for the next three years were hosted on foreign soil. While Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena hosted the IPL mini-auction on December 19 in 2023, the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was the venue for the last mega auction in 2024.

