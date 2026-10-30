/Kim Kardashian undergoes surgery after Esophagitis diagnosis, recalls late father’s cancer battle

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a health scare that brought back difficult memories of her late father, Robert Kardashian. The reality star revealed that she was diagnosed with esophagitis, an inflammation of the esophagus, and later needed surgery to remove irregularities in the area. Her diagnosis has been particularly concerning for her because her father died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

Kim Kardashian undergoes surgery to remove esophagus irregularities

A preview of an upcoming episode of the Hulu reality series shows Kardashian entering a hospital for a procedure. In the clip, she explains that doctors had found irregularities in her esophagus that needed to be removed. "The doctor says my esophagus has these irregularities, and I have to have them cut out. It's the same thing my dad had," she says in the preview.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, is also seen comforting her during the hospital visit. The family's emotional response reflects the significance of the diagnosis given Robert Kardashian's death.

What is esophagitis?

As per the National Institute of Health, esophagitis is an inflammation or injury to the esophageal mucosa. One of the most common causes is gastroesophageal reflux, which can lead to erosive esophagitis. Other etiologies include radiation, infections, local injury caused by medications, pill esophagitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

The most common symptoms in patients with esophagitis are chest pain, odynophagia, and dysphagia. The same report states that if the esophagitis is severe and leads to strictures, fistulisation, and perforation, patients may present with symptoms related to those entities.

Kim Kardashian's father Robert's battle with esophageal cancer

Robert Kardashian, a prominent lawyer and father to Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, died in 2003 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.