/Kim Kardashian admits she worries about North West’s fame ambitions at 13: ‘I hold her back’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the challenges of raising her children while they grow up surrounded by the spotlight, as the TV personality's eldest daughter, North West, has already shown an interest in building a career in the public eye.

Kim Kardashian on raising her children

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Kim admitted that she worries about how much exposure her children have to fame. "I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with. So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines."

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Speaking particularly about her eldest daughter, Kim added, "North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back. All she wants to do is forward-facing projects."

Explaining that her approach is not to stop North from doing what she wants, Kim said, "And so it’s like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way."

Kim Kardashian on North's projects

Kim also revealed that as North is showing interest in music, she and her former husband Kanye West have communicated more closely about the projects their daughter takes on.

"And with her, since it’s more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure that we’re aligned, and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”

North's interest in music

The 13-year-old has already begun establishing herself in music as she released her debut EP, N0rth4evr, earlier this year.

North has also been open about wanting to pursue music at her age In an interview with Dazed, she described being told to delay her career as the worst advice she had received.

“It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life,” she said.