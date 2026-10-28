/'Want to be a sexy mom': Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence confirms boob job; discusses future facelift

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she underwent breast augmentation, months after opening up about the possibility of the procedure. The actress on Tuesday offered an update on her cosmetic surgery, and also discussed her approach to beauty and motherhood.

Jennifer Lawrence on her approach to motherhood

Lawrence made the revelation in a profile published by The Cut, and said she wants to maintain her sense of style and confidence while raising her children. "I want to be a sexy mom," she said. "At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s**t together even when I've just woken up and don't have my s**t together."

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She is married to art gallery director Cooke Maroney. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, have two sons, Cy, four, and their younger child, Louie, who was born in early 2025.

Jennifer Lawrence on cosmetic surgery

Lawrence had previously spoken about considering breast augmentation after the birth of her second child. In an October 2025 interview with The New Yorker, she discussed how pregnancy had affected her body and acknowledged that she was open to exploring cosmetic procedures.

The actress also expressed interest in getting a facelift in the future.

Lawrence has been candid about cosmetic treatments in other interviews, too. In a Vogue interview published on September 3, she revealed that she gets baby Botox, a term commonly used for smaller doses of Botox.

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"I can’t really get very much done," the actress said. "I need to have movement in my face - I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot."

She has also spoken about her interest in buccal fat removal, a procedure that removes fat from the cheeks to make facial contours more prominent. However, Lawrence has suggested that she is hesitant to undergo it: "Because everybody would know, but just know that I want that."