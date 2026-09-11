/Jennifer Lawrence joins Instagram with hilarious warning to haters: 'I'll quit if...'

After years of staying away from social media, American actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence has officially joined Instagram, marking a major first before the end of 2026. While connecting with her fans on the platform, Lawrence wasted no time in sharing her first reel, with a clear warning to trolls.

Jennifer Lawrence joins Instagram with a warning to users

The No Hard Feelings actress finally joined Instagram on September 10 (Thursday). Without wasting any time, Lawrence shared her first reel, explaining her stance and warning users who may be mean to her in the future.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After joining Instagram under the username @jlaw, the actress shared her first reel, in which she warned trolls to be mindful of what they say to her. She said, "So yeah, I'm giving it a shot." "If anyone thinks something mean, um... I'll know. I'll know. And I'll quit," Lawrence said.

She jokingly continued, saying, “And if anyone says anything negative, I will quit immediately. No, no questions asked.” The actor then took the joke a step further by sharing an Instagram story where she wrote, “Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comment can affect the baby.” She further explained that she called herself a ‘baby’.

So far, the actress has followed 46 people from the industry, including Kendall Jenner, Dakota Johnson, Suki Waterhouse, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Anderson, and many more. She is also following her The Hunger Games co-star, Josh Hutcherson.

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence reflects on motherhood after her first movie since giving birth

Jennifer Lawrence's work front

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most celebrated American actresses and producers. As of 2026, the Oscar-winning star is set to appear in What Happens at Night, where she will work alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, Jared Harris, and filmmaker Martin Scorsese.