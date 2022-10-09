Jennifer Lawrence feels she 'lost control' of her career post 'Hunger Games' success

Talking about her 'Hunger Games' success in a recent candid interaction, Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence confessed to having "lost a sense of control". After the film's massive success and winning an Oscar award for 2012's 'Silver Lining Playbook', Jennifer felt that she had turned into a commodity and she couldn't take her own decisions without consulting a huge group of people.

"I think I lost a sense of control. Between 'The Hunger Games' coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012's 'Silver Lining Playbook'], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can't think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control," Jennifer told Francine Stock for London Film Festival's 'Screen Talk' series.

She went on to explain how she clawed her identity back again. "It feels personal for me the first time in a long time," she said.

Jennifer made her silver screen debut in 2008 with 'Garden Party'. Her first acting assignment came to her at the age of nine. She played a prostitute in a church play based on the Book of Jonah. For the next few years, she continued taking part in church plays and school musicals.

Also read: Anna Sorokin, the con artist at centre of 'Inventing Anna', released from jail

Since her breakthrough role in the 2012 film 'The Hunger Games', Jennifer featured in several hit films like 'Mother!', 'Joy', 'American Hustle', 'Don't Look Up', and 'Red Sparrow' among others. Her most recent film 'Causeway' marks her debut as a producer. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will be released in theatres and on Apple TV+ on next month.