Jennifer Lawrence reflects on motherhood after her first movie since giving birth

Motherhood can change a woman's life in ways more than one. It is the most challenging yet beautiful phase for any lady and it teaches her how to deal with uncertainties and anxiety. Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, who welcomed a baby in February this year with her husband Cooke Maroney, spoke about motherhood and how it changed her life in a recent interview. The 'Hunger Games' star also revealed the gender of her baby for the first time in the interview.

While speaking to Vogue magazine, Jennifer said, "It is so scary to talk about motherhood. The experience is not the same for everyone."

She further added, "Only because it is so different for everybody. If I say it was amazing from the start, some people will think it was not amazing for me at first, and feel bad."

In the same interview, she shared that she was blessed with a boy and she named him 'Cy' after her husband's favourite artist Cy Twombly.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she added. "Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They are these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, precious."

On the movie front, Lawrence will be next seen in 'Causeway', which is an American psychological drama film helmed by Lila Neugebauer. Other than Jennifer Lawrence, it stars Brian Tyree Henry. The film's world premiere was held at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10.

It is scheduled to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.