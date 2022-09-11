'Indiana Jones' star Ke Huy Quan joins Tom Hiddleston in ‘Loki’ season 2

''Loki 2' family is getting bigger and bigger! More details about the most-anticipated Marvel series 'Loki' were revealed during Disney's grand event, the D23 Expo.



On Saturday, Marvel president Kevin Feige was present at the event and announced that 'Indiana Jones' star, Ke Huy Quan is the new addition to the team of the anti-hero series starring Tom Hiddleston. However, more details about his role have not been revealed.



Quan has made his acting comeback recently with 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' this year. He was present at the event and took the stage saying, “I’m very confused: Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?”

Tom Hiddleston starrer series was renewed for season two last year and is currently in production. Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will helm most of the episodes of the second season. Kate Herron, who directed all six episodes in the first season, will not be returning for the second season, it has been confirmed by Kate, herself.

At the event, makers also showed exciting new footage of the series showing Hiddleston's character ''glitching out and being pulled through time without any control, being pulled through time without any control'', as per Variety. More plot details have not been revealed, but many reports suggest that time travel and the multiverse will also be a key part of the forthcoming series plot.



The new shots of Mobius and Loki were also revealed. “Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off,” Tom said. “Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius doesn’t seem to know who he is.”



The series cast also included Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Rafael Casal is the new addition in the second season.



