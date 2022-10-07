First trailer of 'Causeway' out! Jennifer Lawrence plays soldier on road to recovery

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in lead roles, 'Causeway' revolves around two people who are bonded by trauma. The makers of the film recently shared its first trailer across platforms and gave a glimpse of what the psychological drama has in store for the fans. The minute-long trailer shows Lawrence trying to settle down into city life and dealing with PTSD.

The Oscar winner plays Lynsey, a US military engineer who has returned from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury. Meanwhile, the 'Bullet Train' star plays James, a stranger who offers Lynsey a ride home and is also suppressing his own past trauma. As the two begin to seek out each other's company, they provide solace to each other on their journey to recovery.

Helmed by Lila Neugebauer, the movie stars Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jayne Houdyshell and Russell Harvard in supporting roles.

'Causeway' had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival about a month ago and it opened to great reviews from critics. Many praised Lawrence for her gripping and intense performance in the feature film.

Watch the 'Causeway' trailer here!

Lawrence recently shared what pushed her to take up the film and the challenging role. The actress shared that she found common ground with Lynsey and hence decided to play it on the silver screen.

"I felt something in my gut when I read this," she said. "That kind of immediate, 'We have to make this.' I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home. And trying to find where you have a purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated."

Also read: Actor Arun Bali, a popular face on TV, passes away in Mumbai

'Causeway', which marks theatre veteran Lila Neugebauer's feature film debut as a director, will release in theatres and on Apple TV+ on November 4.