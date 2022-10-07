Actor Arun Bali, a popular face on TV, passes away in Mumbai

Veteran Indian TV and film actor Arun Bali is no more. The actor was reportedly suffering from a neuromuscular problem called Myasthenia Gravis for some time now. Bali breathed his last on October 7 in Mumbai. He was 79.



Bali had been part of numerous iconic shows as well as films in his career spanning over four decades. He played King Porus in the iconic 1991 TV series 'Chanakya'. He was also part of TV soap 'Swabhimaan' where he played the character of Kunwar Singh. He was also part of several daily soaps like 'Kumkum', 'Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand' and 'POW- Bandi Yudh Ke'.



Bali also played the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film 'Hey Ram.' He also played roles in several hit films including 'PK', 'Barfi!', '3 Idiots', 'Panipat' and 'Kedarnath'. He was most recently seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and his last appearance on screen will be in Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Goodbye' which hits cinemas this Friday. Bali plays Neena Gupta's father in the film which has been directed by Vikas Bahl.



Bali had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this year due to deteriorating health from a neuromuscular disease.

Details on the cremation is yet to be announced.