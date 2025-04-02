Actress Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer and Cooke are also parents to their three-year-old son Cy. Jennifer is a well know Oscar winning Hollywood actress while Cooke is a art gallery director.

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child

According to a report in PEOPLE, Jennifer and Cooke were spotted out for a walk in New York City on Monday following the birth of their baby. The details about the baby are not known yet. The couple has not made any official statement announcing the arrival of their second child yet. The two tied the knot at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019.

Jennifer announced her pregnancy last year

In October last year, Jennifer had announced she was expecting her second baby to Vogue. "Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," Vogue wrote in its caption on Instagram.

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE she loved being a mom. “She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives."



Jennifer had once jokingly compared her son to a "voodoo doll" in a 2022 Vogue cover story. "I mean the euphoria of Cy is just— Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, 'I love you so much'," she added.

Back in 2021, the actress had appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she was asked what she did during her long sabbatical. “I just had a ton of sex,”Jennifer had answered promptly before bursting into a fit of laughter while caressing her baby bump.





As the host reacted, “Good for you”, Jennifer soon added, “I am joking.” She went on to share, “I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

Jennifer is known for films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Hunger Games and the X-Men franchises.

