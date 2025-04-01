The first teaser for Season 8 of the popular animated series Rick and Morty has been released, showing the duo on a bizarre adventure to hunt for the Easter Bunny. The short teaser features Rick and Morty traveling to a world where the Easter Bunny is worshipped as a god, as they attempt to solve a Da Vinci Code-style mystery surrounding it.

Advertisment

Also Read: Sam Mendes's The Beatles biopic film series announces its main cast

The teaser also confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 8 will premiere on May 25, 2025.

Rick and Morty S8 premieres May 25 at 11p on Adult Swim#rickandmorty #adultswim pic.twitter.com/BK1IqQPRM3 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 1, 2025

Advertisment

What is Rick and Morty about?

The series, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, debuted in 2013 and has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. It follows the cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith as they balance home life while embarking on bizarre interdimensional adventures.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Venom and Spider-Man crossover we never got, Tom Hardy shared insights on cancelled project

Adult Swim released the official description for Season 8:

"Rick and Morty is back for Season 8! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!"

Also Read: Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc gets official international release date

The cast

The main voice cast for the upcoming season includes Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer. All seven seasons of Rick and Morty are currently streaming on Hulu, HBO Max and Netflix.

Rick and Morty: The Anime all episodes now streaming on @StreamOnMax #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/DPBEs9Qdtg — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 21, 2024

Also Read: L2: Empuraan producer says there were 'no threats or pressure' as the re-censored version hits theatres