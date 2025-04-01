The highly anticipated Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has officially set its international and US release dates. Sony Pictures Entertainment revealed that the movie will be released in over 80 countries on September 24, with a US release scheduled for October 29.

The film, directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko, will premiere in Japan on September 19.

#ChainsawManMovie is coming exclusively to theatres October 29. pic.twitter.com/Je02zmQ5nm — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025

What is Chainsaw Man about?

Set in a fictional version of Japan where demons exist, Chainsaw Man follows Denji, a recently orphaned teenager who makes a deal with a demon to work as a demon hunter in order to pay off his late father's debt. With his newfound powers, Denji can transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

He is soon recruited by the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a government organisation tasked with destroying demons throughout Japan. Based on the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man was a commercial and critical success, with the first season airing in 2023.

The upcoming movie will adapt Reze’s Arc of the manga, set after the events of season one. The movie will follow Denji and his team as they investigate a mysterious woman named Reze.

The cast

The main voice cast from the anime series will reprise their roles for the movie. The Japanese cast includes Kikunosuke Toya, Kenjiro Tsuda, Tomori Kusunoki, Shogo Sakata, and Fairouz Ai. The English voice cast includes Ryan Colt Levy, Suzie Yeung, Reagan Murdock, Sarah Wiedenheft, and Lindsay Seidel.

