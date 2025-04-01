Sydney Sweeney is reportedly in final negotiations to star in Legendary Pictures' live-action adaptation of Gundam. The film is based on the iconic 1979 anime series Mobile Suit Gundam, created by Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino.

Sweeney has been on a remarkable run recently, with successes like Immaculate and Eden. Her packed 2025 lineup includes Echo Valley, The Housemaid, and the highly anticipated third season of HBO Max's Euphoria.

What is Gundam about?

Gundam is a sci-fi military anime set in the distant future, depicting the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, where giant robots known as Gundams are used in combat.

The story follows teenager Amuro Ray, who is forced to pilot Earth’s new prototype Gundam after a devastating attack by Zeon. The franchise has inspired numerous spin-off series, films, manga, toys, and video games, with an estimated worth of $22 billion.

Jim Mickle to helm live-action Gundam

According to Deadline, Jim Mickle, known for his work on Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, is writing and directing the project. He replaces Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who was originally attached in 2021.

Mickle is also producing the film alongside Linda Moran through their Nightshade company. Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary Pictures signed a joint investment agreement for the film in January.

While it’s unclear whether the upcoming movie will adapt the original series or introduce a brand-new storyline, Gundam fans are eagerly waiting for the anime icon’s live-action debut.

