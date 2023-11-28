LIVE TV
Jennifer Lawrence addresses plastic surgery rumours in interview with Kylie Jenner

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Nov 28, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Instagram)

Acknowledging the transformative power of makeup, Jennifer Lawrence says she has never had plastic surgery.

In a recent conversation with Kylie Jenner, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence dispels plastic surgery rumours, attributing her timeless appearance to makeup artistry and the natural ageing process. The actress strongly denies undergoing facial procedures, setting the record straight amidst swirling speculations.

Lawrence acknowledges the transformative power of makeup, especially under the guidance of makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Refuting claims of eye surgery, she explains, "I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody is convinced that I had eye surgery."

The plastic surgery rumours gained momentum following Lawrence's appearance at the Dior Fashion Show, where sharp-eyed netizens noted a significant change in her looks. Responding to critics on social media, the Red Sparrow actress refutes allegations of a nose job or lip fillers, attributing her evolved appearance to graceful ageing and weight loss.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30, and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost the baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m ageing,’" Jennifer asserts, dispelling claims about alterations to her nose while thanking critics for highlighting her facial changes.

Having faced scrutiny since her teenage years, Lawrence finds empathy and support from Jenner, who acknowledges the challenges of public scrutiny. Jenner, who graced the cover of Interview's 2023 Winter Issue, reveals her own experiences with misconceptions about her appearance.

While Jenner admits to getting lip fillers, she echoes Lawrence's sentiments about the unfairness of comparing one's youthful and mature features. "How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?" Jenner questions, emphasising the impact of makeup and contouring on perceptions.

Both actresses agree on the pressures of constant public scrutiny and the importance of staying true to oneself. Kylie Jenner, now a mother, declares her commitment to authenticity, stating, "I have no intention of changing who I am, especially after becoming a mother." 

