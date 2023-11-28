YSL RICO Trial: All you need to know about Young Thug's complex legal battle | WION Explains

The much-anticipated trial of Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, commonly referred to as the "YSL RICO trial," has officially commenced in Atlanta. After a lengthy jury selection process that concluded in early November, the trial began on Monday, marking a significant legal battle for the 32-year-old musician, who spent 567 days in jail and faces charges of racketeering and gang conspiracy.

What are the charges and allegations?

The Fulton District Attorney contends that Young Thug is the co-founder of a violent criminal street gang known as Young Slime Life, with ties to the national Bloods gang. Prosecutors assert that the rapper used his music, notably through his label Young Stoner Life Records (YSL Records), to promote this gang. The charges against him include conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), among other serious allegations.

Who is Young Thug and what are his achievements?

Before delving into the trial details, it's crucial to understand Young Thug's significance in the music industry. The 32-year-old artist is an award-winning rapper and a pioneer of the melodic trap sound. Known for his unique, mumble-like delivery and collaborations with artists like Drake, Future, and Travis Scott, Young Thug has earned three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. His crossover hits, including "Havanna" with Camila Cabello and "This Is America" with Childish Gambino, showcase his versatility.

Beyond music, Young Thug has made waves as a fashion icon, challenging gender stereotypes with his bold style choices, such as donning a dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape "Jeffery."

Accusations and legal defense

Young Thug faces serious accusations of being connected to the Young Slime Life gang and involvement in criminal activities. The charges span from racketeering to drug and weapons-related offences, with one of the more severe allegations linking him to a 2015 drive-by shooting, resulting in the death of Donovan Thomas Jr., a rival gang member.

However, the rapper, who was denied bond in June 2022, has pleaded not guilty and vehemently denied all charges. His legal team asserts that YSL Records is merely a record label with no gang affiliations. They maintain that while some individuals indicted with Young Thug may have committed crimes, he is not responsible for orchestrating these actions.

Other defendants and plea deals

The YSL RICO trial initially included 28 defendants, with rapper Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) among those arrested in May 2022. Gunna, like several others, opted for a plea deal in December 2022. While maintaining his innocence, Gunna accepted an Alford plea, acknowledging that pleading guilty was in his best interest.

Now, only five defendants, including Young Thug, are set to stand trial, as plea deals and separate trials reduced the number from the initial 28.

Legal evidence

In a controversial ruling on Nov. 9, an Atlanta judge decided that lyrics from Young Thug's songs could be used as evidence in the trial. The prosecution can present 17 specific sets of lyrics, including those from songs like "Eww," "Just How It Is," and "Mob Ties." The judge allowed this as long as the prosecution demonstrated their relevance to the alleged crimes, the gang's existence, and the defendants' involvement and mindset regarding the charges.

This decision has sparked debate, especially considering California's recent law restricting the use of lyrics as evidence in criminal trials. Over 100 artists and industry leaders signed an open letter titled "Art on Trial: Protect Black Art," expressing concern that using Young Thug's lyrics in legal proceedings criminalises Black talent.

Lengthy jury selection and trial expectations

Jury selection for the YSL RICO trial faced numerous setbacks, leading to a prolonged process that began in January 2023, according to AP. Various logistical challenges, including coordinating defendants from different jails, issues with contraband, and arrests of courtroom personnel, contributed to delays.

Latest update on the case

During opening statements of the racketeering trial on Monday, prosecutors accused Young Thug of leading a criminal street gang that committed murder and a slew of violent crimes in the Atlanta area over the past decade. Fulton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love said, "YSL operated as a pact and Young Thug was King Slime." She further claimed that the rapper's home was filled with drugs and guns, and gang members would reach out for permission to kill and to provide him with stolen items.

"They created a crater in the middle of Fulton County’s Cleveland Avenue community that sucked in the youth, the innocence and even the lives of some of its youngest members," Love said.

As the trial gets underway with nine women and three men on the jury, the duration of the case remains uncertain. Given Young Thug's fame, potential testimonies from industry figures, and the extensive nature of the charges, the YSL RICO trial is expected to capture national attention and could extend over several months.