Kanye West surprises Dubai crowd with performance of his controversial song Vultures

On Sunday night, Ye, who was previously known as Kanye West, delivered an unexpected performance of his new controversial song "Vultures" during Lil Durk's concert at Blu Dubai alongside Ty Dolla $ign. While performing on stage, he crooned the offensive lyrics, which goes like, "How am I antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b***h."

Blu Dubai shared footage of the performance on Instagram Stories, showcasing Ye rapping these contentious lyrics from "Vultures." The track, featuring Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign, had initially debuted on Nov. 17 on Chicago radio station WPWX Power 92.

The song also contains references to Ye's former manager, Scooter Braun, with lyrics like, "I just f***ed Scooter’s b***h," and a mention of the tragic Columbine High School shooting.

Ye's history of antisemitic comments has had significant consequences, leading to the loss of deals with major brands. In October 2022, he forfeited his billionaire status after Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap terminated their agreements with him. His estimated worth plummeted from $6.6 billion in March 2021 to a projected $400 million in October 2022, according to Forbes.

Ye com Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk e Bump J performando 'Vultures' no BLU Dubai, hoje. 💱🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/B6X7D4uL2D — Yeezus Brasil (@YeezusBrasil_) November 26, 2023

The controversial artist had also faced restrictions on social media platforms, with Instagram restricting his account and Twitter limiting access after he violated their rules. Ye's attempt to purchase the right-wing social media platform Parler fell through after sharing antisemitic comments.