Tiffany Haddish addresses DUI arrest; vows to 'get some help'

After her recent DUI arrest on Friday, Tiffany Haddish, the 43-year-old actress and comedian, has spoken out about the incident, expressing regret and vowing to seek assistance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Haddish assured, "This will never happen again" and disclosed her intention to "get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries." The actress elaborated on the circumstances, explaining that her Tesla had self-parked, but she fell asleep, leading to the vehicle blocking part of the street when Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) officers arrived.

Despite the arrest, Haddish commended the professionalism of the BHPD and their handling of the situation.

Also read: Robert De Niro claims his speech was censored during Gotham Awards ceremony

Addressing the incident in a stand-up set at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California, she humorously shared, "I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers."

Beverly Hills Police Department reported that they received a call around 5:45 a.m. on Friday about a woman in the driver's seat of a running vehicle stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. Haddish was arrested and subsequently released the same day. She now faces a DUI charge.

This is not the first time the Girls Trip star has faced legal trouble related to driving under the influence. In January 2022, she was arrested by Peachtree City police officers in Georgia for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Following the incident, Haddish made light of the situation during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, jokingly mentioning her prayers for a new man and a good lawyer.