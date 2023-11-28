Mark Cuban announces departure from Shark Tank after season 16

In a recent revelation on the All the Smoke podcast, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, 65, shared that he will not be returning to the hit ABC series Shark Tank after its upcoming 16th season.

"This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year," he declared on the podcast. "So I got one more year to go."

Cuban, who first appeared as a guest on Shark Tank in season 2 and joined full-time in the third season, expressed that he believes "it's time" to leave the show. Despite his confirmation of an exit after season 16, the network has not yet officially confirmed his departure.

Reflecting on the impact of Shark Tank, Cuban expressed gratitude, stating, "I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well."

The entrepreneur emphasised the show's role in inspiring generations of kids, saying, "Now we’ve got people coming on saying I watched you when I was 10 years old. I’m like, f—. But we’re helping them, right? I’ve invested in, I don’t know how many hundreds of companies."

Cuban also shared insights gained from his tenure as a Shark, noting, "The harder they have to try to sell, the worse the deal,” and highlighting the importance of concise business pitches.

This isn't the first time Cuban has hinted at leaving Shark Tank. Last year, he told PEOPLE, "I committed to come back for season 15 next year. But after that, you know, I don't know yet."

Family considerations seem to be a key factor in his decision, as Cuban admitted, "Family first, always. And so I wanted to try to make sure I spent as much time with my daughter as I can, and my family as I can."