Jennifer Lawrence is keen on returning to Hunger Games but...

With a new Hunger Games film on its way, Jennifer Lawrence who played the famous role of Katniss Everdeen, was asked if she’d like to reprise her role if given a chance. She told Variety in an interview that she will be “open” to the idea of it.

Speaking to the US-based publication in June, Jennifer Lawrence said, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.” But franchise producer Nina Jacobson and director Francis Lawrence aren’t keen on the idea since reports suggest that Katniss’ story feels complete, and it would hinge on Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins wanting to revisit Katniss herself. If Collins doesn’t want to crack a story about Katniss’ return, then the film team won’t be bringing Jennifer Lawrence back.

Jacobson said, “Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really any chance to be back in this world, and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set more than 60 years before The Hunger Games. The lead character in the prequel is Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler. Lucy is a tribute from District 12 who is mentored by a young Snow (Tom Blyth) for the 10th annual Hunger Games.