Olivia Rodrigo's 'Can’t Catch Me Now' is the official song of new Hunger Games film

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has been revealed as the official song of the film. The song is called “Can’t Catch Me Now”. A teaser from the song was dropped recently alongwith the preview of the film.

The video preview has Olivia Rodrigo’s vocals with some kickass rhythm. The reveal had actors from the film attend including Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. It also streamed on Tiktok for social media fans.

In addition to this preview teaser, the studio behind The Hunger Games film also took over a billboard in Times Square to make the announcement.

Previously, singers like Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and Lorde have lent songs to the Hunger Games franchise.

On Olivia’s collaboration, Francis Lawrence, director of the new film, said: “From the very beginning of this franchise, we have been fortunate to attract some of the world’s most talented recording artists, whose music has accentuated and complemented the drama of the films while underscoring the emotional weight carried by the characters. With her highly charged lyrics and urgent voice, Olivia Rodrigo taps into all of that as much as any artist today. She’s an absolute thrill to work with and we couldn’t be more excited that her music is a part of the movie.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is centered on Coriolanus (Blyth) who is the last hope for his family’s storied lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. He is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12.