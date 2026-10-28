/Ghost Rider: Connor Storrie in talks to play villain opposite Ryan Gosling in Marvel film

Connor Storrie, who gained fame for Heated Rivalry, may join Marvel Studios’ Ghost Rider alongside Ryan Gosling. He is reportedly in negotiations to play the antagonist. Directed by Shawn Levy, the project is expected to release in 2028.

Connor Storrie may join Ghost Rider

The latest update was shared by The Hollywood Reporter; however, Storrie's potential character has not been revealed so far.

Alongside Ghost Rider, Levy is also collaborating with Gosling on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter. Jonathan Tropper, who wrote the screenplay for that film, is also writing the script for Ghost Rider.

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the casting. Gosling is expected to portray Johnny Blaze, the motorcycle stunt performer who transforms into the supernatural Spirit of Vengeance.

The studio has yet to specify which version of the comic book character will appear in the film.

About Marvel’s Ghost Rider

Marvel announced the Gosling-led Ghost Rider at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2026. During the event, the actor expressed excitement about the project, saying, “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time.”

In the comics, Johnny Blaze makes a deal with the Devil and becomes bonded with a demonic entity called Zarathos. The transformation turns him into a flaming, skull-headed figure who rides a motorcycle and punishes those who commit evil.

The character has previously appeared on screen in films starring Nicolas Cage, who played Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider (2007) and its sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011).

Gabriel Luna later portrayed Robbie Reyes, another version of the superhero, in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Production on the new film is expected to begin in New York next year. The project is set to arrive in theatres on July 28, 2028.

Connor Storrie's Hollywood projects

Connor Storrie plays Russian hockey star Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry. The romantic drama also features Hudson Williams, who plays Canadian player Shane Hollander. Their characters begin as rivals before developing a romantic relationship.