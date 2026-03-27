/ Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary secures more IMAX screens in India after fans' demand

Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary, which recently released in cinemas in India, has been garnering attention due to earlier reports of the sci-fi thriller securing fewer IMAX screens amid the success of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the latest development, due to public outcry across the country, it has managed to grab more IMAX screens.

Project Hail Mary grabs more IMAX screens in India

The film, which has been shot in IMAX, has become the talk of the town, and several social media posts have highlighted the difference between how it looks on a standard screen and on a wider one. Earlier, there was a report that the film managed to secure only five screens across India, and the rest was given to Dhurandhar 2.

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After the demand, PVR INOX announced on Thursday that more IMAX screens have been added. For the unversed, Project Hail Mary was filmed for IMAX by using large-sensor Arri Alexa 65 cameras, which provide 6.5k or 20 MP of resolution, with an aspect ratio of 2:1:1, of which the whole sensor was used with anamorphic lenses rotated by 90 degrees, achieving a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, as needed for IMAX presentations.

For regular presentations, the common 2:1 format was derived by cropping the top and bottom of the IMAX image. For scenes in the past, the most commonly used ratio, 2.39:1, was achieved with the regular use of anamorphic lenses.

All about Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary is helmed and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and written by Drew Goddard. Based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir, it stars Ryan Gosling (also the producer of the film alongside Weir), Sandra Huller, James Ortiz and Lionel Boyce, among others.