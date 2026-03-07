/Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary's India release postponed to avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is one of the films that audiences and movie buffs are eagerly waiting for. It is also one of the movies that is expected to rule the box office. To avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2, Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary will arrive in India a week later. The movie, which was set to release on March 20, has been pushed.

On Friday, Sony Pictures India and IMAX India shared the update that the sci-fi movie will be released on the screens in India on March 26, not March 20. The much-awited move will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In their announcement on social media, they wrote, “An update from Earth before we head to space! We want this journey to be truly out of this world. #ProjectHailMary will be in IMAX and cinemas on March 26, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu (sic).”

Earlier, several reports claimed that the movie had been pushed to April due to its clash with Dhurandhar and issues with screen reallocation. However, the movie has now been pushed only a week from its original release. However, the movie will be released in the US on March 20.

Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary: All we know about the release

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the upcoming science fiction film is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir, the best-selling author of The Martian. The movie revolves around Dr. Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, a school teacher who gets stuck in a spacecraft. When he awakens, he finds an alien who becomes his most unexpected sidekick, named Rocky. As his memory recovers, he finds out that his mission to come to space was to stop a mysterious entity from blacking out the sun.

Apart from Gosling, the other cast members are Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Ken Leung, Liz Kingsman and James Ortiz.

The early reactions of the movie are already out, and film critics, who have already watched the movie have called Christopher Miller and Phil Lord’s ‘Must-See Space Odyssey'.

Film critic Eric Marchen called “Project Hail Mary” is “the first great blockbuster of 2026.” In a post on X, he wrote,''PROJECT HAIL MARY: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s must-see space odyssey blasts off as the first great blockbuster of 2026. Out-of-this-world cinematography from Greig Fraser reaches for the stars while anchored by a stellar Ryan Gosling performance. This movie ROCKS!''