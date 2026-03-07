/'War is not a movie': Ben Stiller criticises White House for using montage of film Tropic Thunder as propaganda

The US and Israel had launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran on February 28, with Israel calling it Operation Lion's Roar and Washington calling it Operation Fury. Amid the ongoing strikes, the White House had posted a montage of movie and TV show clips edited together with real, unclassified footage from strikes in the ongoing conflict in Iran. However, one of the celebrities from Hollywood, Ben Stiller, decided to speak out.

What did Ben Stiller say about the film being added to the war propaganda clip?

Taking to his X handle, Ben Stiller reshared the clip and wrote, "Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie."

This criticism comes from Ben Stiller, as the clip also included a portion from the 2008 film Tropic Thunder, which he has written, directed, and starred in.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their views, with many criticizing Ben Stiller for criticising despite still making war movies, and many supported his stance too. One user wrote, "Makes movies using war. Gets upset when war uses him." Another user wrote, "Thank you Ben Stiller for making this request & providing proof to all the world that there are Americans who do not share in our administration's moral depravity and who appreciate the gravity of a war. You, one of our greatest artists, do not see war as entertainment because it's not entertaining and, as you say, is not a movie.

About Tropic Thunder

Released in 2008, Tropic Thunder is a satirical action comedy film directed by Ben Stiller, who wrote the screenplay with Justin Theroux and Etan Cohen. Apart from Ben Stiller, it stars Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson as a group of prima donna actors making a Vietnam War film. When their frustrated director (Steve Coogan) drops them in the middle of a jungle, they are forced to rely on their acting skills to survive the real action and danger.

The ensemble cast includes Nick Nolte, Danny McBride, Matthew McConaughey, Bill Hader, and Tom Cruise. Co-writer Justin Theroux appears in two brief roles as a UH-1 Huey gunner and the disc jockey from Zoolander (shown in a deleted scene).