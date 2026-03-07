/Happy Birthday, Anupam Kher! NRI dad to Kashmiri Pandit: 7 best roles of the national award winner

Anupam Kher turns 71 today. From portraying a vulnerable Kashmiri Pandit in The Kashmir Files to depicting a comedic NRI father of Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kher is one of the most celebrated actors who effortlessly switches between comedic and dramatic roles.
Anupam Kher is an Indian actor, director, and producer who primarily works in Hindi cinema. Over more than four decades, he has earned widespread love and respect, appearing in over 500 films. Showcasing his versatility and powerful performances across various genres, Kher has won two National Film Awards. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at seven of his most memorable roles.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Vivek Agnihotri's historic drama features Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit, a retired philosophy professor and Kashmiri Pandit who is forced to flee Srinagar along with his family during the 1990 exodus in Indian-administered Kashmir. His critically acclaimed performance has captivated audiences and critics nationwide.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Anupam Kher, the movie follows Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), an autistic girl who is on the verge of fulfilling her late father Colonel Pratap Raina’s (Anupam Kher) dream of saluting the flag at the Siachen Glacier. Meanwhile, she faces multiple barriers in military service due to her autism but remains determined to complete her mission.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a romantic comedy film that stars Anupam Kher as Suhaan's (Salman Khan) dwarf uncle, an aspiring actor who struggles after his wife, Piya (Preity Zinta), files for divorce and forces him to pay a large alimony amount. To pull him out of the problem, Suhaan uses Agastya (Akshay Kumar) as his pawn, who helps him woo her.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kher plays BV Pradhan alongside Soni Razdan as Sujata Sumana and Rohini Hattangadi as Parvati Pradhan. The film focuses on a retired school teacher and his wife dealing with the depression and grief of losing their only son in a mugging incident on the streets of New York.
Where to watch: Netflix
The cult classic love story centres around Raj and Simran, played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who fall in love during a trip across Europe. Afterwards, Raj follows Simran to India to win her and her father over, seeking help from his NRI father, Dharamvir Malhotra, played by Anupam Kher.
Where to watch: Netflix
In Neeraj Pandey's action thriller, Anupam Kher plays Prakash Rathod, a retired police commissioner who recounts the most memorable case of his career. However, tragedy unfolds when an ordinary commoner alerts him about a bomb scare in Mumbai.
Where to watch: Netflix
Dibakar Banerjee's directorial debut features Anupam Kher as Kamal Kishore Khosla, a retired, middle-class Delhi man whose dream of building a house is shattered when a land shark (Boman Irani) steals his plot. The movie explores the humour-filled fight between Khurana and Khosla.