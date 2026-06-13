/Off Campus team issues warning to fans over cast harassment ahead of Season 2

Off Campus, a college-set romantic drama which premiered on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video took the internet by storm. Adapted from Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, the show is still the topic of discussion for the plot and the chemistry between the main leads. However, after gaining significant traction, the team of the series had to issue a warning over harassment towards the cast.

Team of Off Campus issue statement and warns of action towards fans

The social media handle of the series released a statement addressing the rise in online behaviour targeted at the cast and their loved ones. The statement read, "The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling and on respect for the real people who bring it to life."

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“We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives. Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts,” the statement concluded.

Netizens in the comment section supported the statement and gave their views. One X user wrote, “The fact they even had to make something like this is crazy. Like how hard is it for y'all to respect people's relationships and their privacy?” Another user wrote, "This is so embarrassing. What do you mean y'all are harassing the cast and their partners less than a month into the show airing? The targeted harassment, racism and abuse are disgusting. I'm glad they called it what it is, because that's exactly what it is." “The fact that they have to even make a post about this is really sad,” wrote the third user.

All about Off Campus

Off Campus is created by Louisa Levy and is based on the Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy. The story is set in the fictional Briar University, which revolves around the music major Hannah and the star hockey player Garett as they fake date. However, it becomes more than a fake date when real feelings soon emerge. How their romance develops and faces obstacles is the main focus of the story.

The show stars Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Antonio Cipriano and Jalen