/Is Off Campus worth watching? Why this romantic drama is Gen Z’s new obsession

Ever since the romantic drama Off Campus dropped on May 13, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video, the world has not stopped talking about it. The series is already backed by a loyal fanbase, gained over the years thanks to the original book series written by Elle Kennedy on which the series is based on. The internet has been obsessed with edits, fan theories, chemistry clips, and many more and has got Gen Z hooked onto it. But beyond the hype, does the series actually deliver binge-watch-worthy content? Here’s what we think.

What is Off Campus about?

Starting off with Ella Bright as Hannah Wells, an aspiring music student, and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), a charming captain of the Briar University men’s hockey team, the show is set in Briar University, where Graham finds himself under pressure after struggling academically, making him ineligible to continue playing hockey.

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On the other hand, Hannah is juggling her life between scholarship, unspoken feelings, and a troubled love life. Graham makes a deal with Wells for a fake dating arrangement. In the deal, Hannah agrees to tutor Garrett to help him improve his grades. In return, Garrett promises to help Hannah get noticed by her crush by trying to make him jealous.

Parallelly, the story also follows Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla), Hannah's best friend, who is dealing with the emotional aftermath of a break-up from a long-term relationship and trying to redefine what she wants from love and independence.

Just when she thinks she has control over her life and is fully embracing her single phase, an impulsive decision leads her into a situation that quickly becomes emotionally complicated with Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

The story gradually unfolds, revealing that the growing connections and circumstances are not as simple as they first appear. Both Graham and Wells come from traumatic pasts and explore a journey of emotional paths, unexpected complications, personal struggles, and changing dynamics, which keep the plot hooked.

Why is everyone talking about romantic drama?

While the book originated in 2015, the hype around it only began during the lockdown phase in 2020. It gained popularity among readers, especially a particular generation, through social media and was also championed by the BookTok community on TikTok. With a blend of college romance, emotional storytelling, and interesting character dynamics, the series soon became a fan favourite.

With the recent adaptation, the fandom has escalated to introduce the characters from fiction to on-screen and show the chemistry they share, attracting both old-time readers and new viewers alike.

What catches attention quickly?

What quickly grabs attention is the gradually blooming love between Hannah and Garrett. The way they both stand up for each other in their highs and lows is remarkable. The emotions portrayed in the show make the viewers feel the need to experience a similar kind of chemistry and connection in real life, similar to what Wells and Graham have in the show.

Besides a typical college romance, Wells and Graham’s dynamics have created strong emotional moments, giving viewers a sense of warmth and nostalgia that keeps them invested in the eight-episode journey.

Is the series worth watching?