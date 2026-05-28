/Rent Free: Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn bring sizzling chemistry to Quinn’s new audio series

Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn are gearing up for a steamy new Quinn Audio Erotica original. After gaining massive popularity and a fan following for their unique relationship and sizzling chemistry on screen in the hit show, the pair are all set to reunite in the upcoming series, Rent Free.

Mika Abdalla-Stephen Kalyn to feature in Rent Free

According to a report by Variety, Off-Campus characters Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn, are set to star in an immersive, three-episode audio romance titled Rent Free on the Quinn app, scheduled to release on May 28, 2026.

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The story follows two complete opposites, including Nora (Mika Abdalla), a feisty, charismatic painter living in New York City, and Jack (Stephen Kalyn), an arrogant yet charming former jock turned investment banker. The narrative explores their lives as they navigate post-college growing pains while living at close quarters.

The Quinn app is an audio platform featuring erotic and sensual stories. It is especially popular among younger audiences, offering guided audio clips and immersive roleplays.

Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn become a fan-favourite couple

Both stars appeared in the recent Prime Video adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus series. Their on-screen pairing showcased sizzling chemistry and electrifying moves, expanding their fan base and making them a viral, fan-favourite couple.

One of the most viral moments from the first season was when Abdalla’s character, Allie, recreated one of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic looks by wearing a plunging green Versace dress at a Halloween party. After seeing her dance to Lopez’s 2011 hit “On the Floor", Dean (Stephen) joins her on the dance floor, where their chemistry blows everyone’s mind and quickly creates a buzz on the internet.

About Mika Abadalla-Stephen Kalyn

Mika Abdalla is an American actress. She gained prominence by featuring in multiple projects, including Snack Shack, Sex Appeal, Project Mc², and many more.