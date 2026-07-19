/'Is everything ok': Salman Khan sparks concern with his latest public appearance

Salman Khan has sparked a wave of concern among fans after his recent public appearance. The Bollywood superstar was spotted attending a programme organised by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), but instead of the event, it was his noticeably different appearance that grabbed attention.

Salman's appearance concerns fans

While visiting the SRA office on Friday to inaugurate the authority's newly established Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room), he also distributed house keys to beneficiaries.

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As soon as the videos and photographs from the programme surfaced online, fans began reacting to his lean appearance and with several users worrying about his health.

Internet reactions

One user said, "He Looks sick. God Bless you." Another wrote, "My hero is getting old." "Something really bad is happening to Salman," read another post. "What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra," one added. "Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health ..?," wrote another.

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"Seeing this actually hurts man. You can literally see how exhausted and unwell he looks in his eyes, In a movie bhai can take on 50 people alone but right now look at the salman, the aura is completely gone and his health is clearly catching up to him. What happened to salman khan? Is he facing any illness?," read one post. "Just look at his face, he is looking like a grandfather. He is not able to walk properly also," another user remarked. "What happened to Salman Khan? Bro is literally looking like an 80 year old man," another added.

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