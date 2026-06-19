/Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas' Dehradun concert sparks concern after alleged mobbing incident

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a video from her recent concert in Dehradun went viral. The viral clip sparked concern among fans, with many questioning the security arrangements at the venue and calling for better crowd management.

Jasmine Sandlas mobbed at Dehradun concert

The alleged mobbing incident at Jasmine Sandlas' Dehradun concert has ignited widespread discussion on social media, with fans expressing concern over artist safety at live events. The clip on X shared by the user appears to show the singer being surrounded by several people during the performance, and some of them can be seen grabbing her.

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Her team can be seen asking people to move back as they hand her gifts and flowers. After a while,

Jasmine asks fans to step back, and her team is also seen trying to control them.

Netizens flooded the comment section expressing their anger and disappointment at the behaviour of the crowd. One user wrote, "No one can predict crowd behaviour, irrespective of country or nationality, gender or performer. It's a shame, but there are numerous such instances, with perpetrators getting off with lenient punishments." Another user wrote, "No artist deserves that. Respect boundaries and keep every performer safe." “Some people never miss a chance to showcase their family morals. Shame on them,” wrote the third user.

All about Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine Sandlas is a renowned Indian-American singer and songwriter. Born in Jalandhar and raised in California, she is celebrated for her bold voice, unapologetic persona, and her signature fusion of traditional Punjabi folk with West Coast hip-hop and R&B.