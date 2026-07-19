Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma creates history with record ton at Lord's

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma creates history with record ton at Lord's

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 23:24 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 23:24 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma creates history with record ton at Lord's

Rohit Sharma Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Rohit Sharma reached the three-figure mark in just 84 balls during the third ODI against England, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Rohit Sharma created history on Sunday (Jul 19) by becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s. The experienced opener reached his hundred in only 84 balls during the third ODI against England. Chasing a huge target of 388, Rohit gave India a strong start with a brilliant innings and hit 17 fours and five sixes at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Before this, the highest score by an Indian batter in an ODI at Lord’s was Sourav Ganguly’s 90 against England on 5 Sep, 2004.

Indian batters with highest ODI scores at Lord’s

PlayerRunsBalls4s6sStrike RateAgainstDate
Rohit Sharma101*84*114120England19 Jul, 2026
Sourav Ganguly901195375.63England5 Sep, 2004
Mohammad Kaif87*7562116England13 Jul, 2002
Suresh Raina847572112England11 Sep, 2011
MS Dhoni78*7163109.85England11 Sep, 2011

The hundred was also Rohit’s eighth ODI century in England, helping him set another record. He now has the most ODI centuries scored by any batter in a single overseas country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

More to Follow…

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics