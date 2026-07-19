/IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma creates history with record ton at Lord's

Rohit Sharma created history on Sunday (Jul 19) by becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s. The experienced opener reached his hundred in only 84 balls during the third ODI against England. Chasing a huge target of 388, Rohit gave India a strong start with a brilliant innings and hit 17 fours and five sixes at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Before this, the highest score by an Indian batter in an ODI at Lord’s was Sourav Ganguly’s 90 against England on 5 Sep, 2004.