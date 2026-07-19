/Google's $4 trillion embarrassment: Gemini 3.5 Pro misses third deadline over coding failures

Google is worth more than $4 trillion, employs many of the most decorated AI researchers alive, and invented the transformer architecture that powers the entire modern AI boom. And in mid-July 2026, its flagship AI model is missing. Gemini 3.5 Pro, promised for June, has now, according to reports, missed its third internal deadline, over a problem Google cannot seem to fix: coding.

What Google Promised

At its I/O developer conference in mid-May, Google announced the Gemini 3.5 family, shipped the Flash version, and said the flagship Pro model would arrive in June. June came and went without the model and without an explanation. It is now the second half of July, and Gemini 3.5 Pro remains locked in a limited enterprise preview available to a small group of approved customers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Three Deadlines, One Ground-Up Rebuild

The first delay, from June into July, was attributed to quality refinement after early enterprise testing, reports cited token efficiency, coding performance and multi-step reasoning as the areas falling short.

Then came the harder news. Bloomberg reported that Google was taking extra time to improve the model's capabilities, particularly in coding and that a late-June attempt to fix the problem by retraining on updated data produced disappointing results.

The third deadline reportedly fell to something deeper: structural failures. Google is said to have concluded that the original model's problems with recursive tool-calling, the ability to chain software actions reliably, the core of ‘agentic’ AI, could not be fixed by fine-tuning alone, and ordered a ground-up rebuild. While the rebuilt Pro is prepared, the company is eyeing a stopgap release: an upgraded version of the smaller Flash model.

Google's official line, in a statement: it is ‘currently testing 3.5 Pro, an upgraded Flash model, and other models with partners.’ The testing pool reportedly includes corporate partners and the US government, alongside testers on Google's Antigravity platform and the LMArena benchmarking site.

Why Coding Is The Battlefield