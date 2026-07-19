Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Google's $4 trillion embarrassment: Gemini 3.5 Pro misses third deadline over coding failures

Google's $4 trillion embarrassment: Gemini 3.5 Pro misses third deadline over coding failures

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 22:38 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 22:38 IST
Google's $4 trillion embarrassment: Gemini 3.5 Pro misses third deadline over coding failures

Google's $4 trillion embarrassment: Gemini 3.5 Pro misses third deadline over coding failures Photograph: (Google Gemini)

Story highlights

Promised for June at Google I/O, Gemini 3.5 Pro has reportedly missed three internal deadlines, needed a ground-up rebuild over structural failures in agentic coding, and remains locked in a limited enterprise preview — while China's Kimi K3 tops coding leaderboards and rivals keep shipping. Inside the most expensive silence in AI.

Google is worth more than $4 trillion, employs many of the most decorated AI researchers alive, and invented the transformer architecture that powers the entire modern AI boom. And in mid-July 2026, its flagship AI model is missing. Gemini 3.5 Pro, promised for June, has now, according to reports, missed its third internal deadline, over a problem Google cannot seem to fix: coding.

What Google Promised

At its I/O developer conference in mid-May, Google announced the Gemini 3.5 family, shipped the Flash version, and said the flagship Pro model would arrive in June. June came and went without the model and without an explanation. It is now the second half of July, and Gemini 3.5 Pro remains locked in a limited enterprise preview available to a small group of approved customers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Three Deadlines, One Ground-Up Rebuild

The first delay, from June into July, was attributed to quality refinement after early enterprise testing, reports cited token efficiency, coding performance and multi-step reasoning as the areas falling short.

Then came the harder news. Bloomberg reported that Google was taking extra time to improve the model's capabilities, particularly in coding and that a late-June attempt to fix the problem by retraining on updated data produced disappointing results.

Trending Stories

The third deadline reportedly fell to something deeper: structural failures. Google is said to have concluded that the original model's problems with recursive tool-calling, the ability to chain software actions reliably, the core of ‘agentic’ AI, could not be fixed by fine-tuning alone, and ordered a ground-up rebuild. While the rebuilt Pro is prepared, the company is eyeing a stopgap release: an upgraded version of the smaller Flash model.

Google's official line, in a statement: it is ‘currently testing 3.5 Pro, an upgraded Flash model, and other models with partners.’ The testing pool reportedly includes corporate partners and the US government, alongside testers on Google's Antigravity platform and the LMArena benchmarking site.

Why Coding Is The Battlefield

Coding is not one benchmark among many in 2026, it is the benchmark. Programming assistance is where AI models generate the most revenue, face the most scrutiny from professional users, and get compared head-to-head on public leaderboards every day.

About the Author

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra is a Sub-Editor at WION. He has worked with leading outlets doing investigative journalism and covering business, global affairs, technology, space exploration etc. Hi...Read More

Trending Topics