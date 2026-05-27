/How old is the cast of Off Campus? Ages of the stars revealed

The one series everyone is talking about is Amazon Prime’s Off Campus. With its steamy young romance and passionate scenes, the eight-episode series has become the talk of the internet, with Gen Z obsessed.

While millions have watched and loved this Prime Video breakout hit, the show, which is an adaptation on the Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy, has also drawn criticism over the nine-year age gap between lead pair Garrett Graham (Belmont Camelli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright).

With that discussion in mind, here’s a look at the actors, their real ages, and more.