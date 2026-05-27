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How old is the cast of Off Campus? Ages of the stars revealed

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 27, 2026, 16:59 IST | Updated: May 27, 2026, 16:59 IST

Off Campus has become one of Amazon Prime Video’s most talked-about breakout series. Adapted from Elle Kennedy’s popular Off-Campus book series, the show is the talk for various reasons. 

How old is the cast of Off Campus?
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(Photograph: X/Prime Video)

How old is the cast of Off Campus?

The one series everyone is talking about is Amazon Prime’s Off Campus. With its steamy young romance and passionate scenes, the eight-episode series has become the talk of the internet, with Gen Z obsessed.

While millions have watched and loved this Prime Video breakout hit, the show, which is an adaptation on the Off Campus book series by Elle Kennedy, has also drawn criticism over the nine-year age gap between lead pair Garrett Graham (Belmont Camelli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright).

With that discussion in mind, here’s a look at the actors, their real ages, and more.

Belmont Camelli as Garrett Graham
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(Photograph: X/Prime Video)

Belmont Camelli as Garrett Graham

The internet’s new favorite boyfriend, Garrett, won fans over with his charming and flamboyant moments. In the book, he’s around 21. In real life, Camelli is 28 years old. The other roles that he's known for are: Jamie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot, Eli in the Netflix film Along for the Ride.

Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes.
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(Photograph: X/Prime Video)

Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes.

Allie is one of the standout characters fans want the makers to focus on next season. If reports are to be believed, she is reportedly 26 years old.

The American actress has gained prominence for her role as McKeyla McAlister in the Netflix series Project Mc, Sex Appeal and Snack Shack.

Antonio Cipriano as John Logan
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(Photograph: X/Prime Video)

Antonio Cipriano as John Logan

Cipriano’s Off Campus character, John Logan, has everyone talking. A main character in book two, The Mistake, Logan is a junior hockey player at Briar. In real life, Cipriano is 26 years old.

Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl
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(Photograph: X/Prime Video)

Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl

Josh Heuston, who plays Justin Kohl in the Prime Video drama, has walked runways for Fendi, Louis Vuitton and other high-end fashion brands. He got his Hollywood break in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, he had a small non-speaking role as a Zeus Pretty Bo. He is reportedly 29 years old.

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells
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(Photograph: X/Prime Video)

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells

In the book, Hannah is 20 years old. In real life, Ella Bright is currently 19. She was 18 while filming the series. For those who don’t know, she played Young Middleton on Netflix’s The Crown.

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