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Gulshan Devaiah's birthday special: From Raja Kulashekara to Bhavani- A look at his best roles

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 28, 2026, 10:10 IST | Updated: May 28, 2026, 10:10 IST

Gulshan Devaiah turned 48 on May 28. On the occasion of his birthday, revisit his journey in cinema. From portraying powerful characters like Raja Kulashekhara to intense Bhavani, he has always impressed audiences with his remarkable and charming performance. 

Gulshan Devaiah's 6 best roles
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Gulshan Devaiah's 6 best roles

Gulshan Devaiah is a prolific Indian actor, known for his impactful performances in several projects like Shaitan, Hunterrr, Kantara, Dahaad and many more. On his 48th birthday, take a look at his work, which has helped him build his status in the film industry.

Raja Kulashekara in Kantara
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(Photograph: X)

Raja Kulashekara in Kantara

In Rishab Shetty’s critically acclaimed epic mythological action drama, Gulshan Devaiah plays King Kulashekhara, the ruler of the Bangra kingdom and the primary antagonist. His portrayal depicts him as a crude man whose impulsive decisions ultimately lead to his downfall.

Devi Lal Singh in Dahaad
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(Photograph: X)

Devi Lal Singh in Dahaad

The crime thriller features Devaiah as Inspector Devi Lal Singh, a progressive and principled police officer based in Rajasthan. Apart from living as a loving, modern family man, Devi Lal also battles against systemic caste prejudices, alongside Sonakshi Sinha as Anjali Bhaati.

Bhavani in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
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(Photograph: X)

Bhavani in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Devaiah plays the role of Bhavani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama. His portrayal depicts him as Leela’s (Deepika Padukone) cousin, who naively devises a plan to kill Leela's mother to seize her throne and become the head of the town.

Karan Chaudhary in Shaitan
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(Photograph: X)

Karan Chaudhary in Shaitan

In 2011's action thriller, the actor plays Karan Chaudhary, popularly known as KC. KC, along with his group of friends, gets involved in a hit-and-run case and slowly realises their lives are slipping away from their hands.

Mandar Ponkshe in Hunterrr
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(Photograph: X)

Mandar Ponkshe in Hunterrr

The comedy-drama portrays Devaiah as Mandar Ponkshe, who leads a double life as an ordinary, middle-class office executive and a relentless womaniser.

Karan and Arjun in Bad Cop
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(Photograph: X)

Karan and Arjun in Bad Cop

Gulshan Devaiah plays dual roles as twin brothers Karan, a Mumbai police officer, and Arjun, a conman. The story explores their lives as they become intertwined after a deadly encounter with a powerful gangster.

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