Off campus to off-screen! Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston sparked dating speculations after the two were spotted cosying up to each other in Paris recently. Photos and videos of the two have been widely circulated on social media since Tuesday, which hint at a possible romance between the two. Mika and Josh were spotted spending time in Paris, and one image captured the pair embracing while standing at a storefront.

The actors famously played Allie Hayes and Justin Kohl in the hit TV series Off-Campus recently.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The images of their Paris trip have gone viral on social media and sparked rumours about the two being more than just friends or co-stars.

Other clips and photos shared online also showed the duo visiting shops and spending time together at a Paris bar, further adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Speculation of the two being a couple sparked earlier this year, when fans noticed their playful interactions during the Off Campus press tour. Fans noticed their easy rapport and chemistry during interviews, which led to many believing that they were actually a couple in real life.

The rumours gained even more traction after fans noticed Abdalla's absence from a recent Off Campus cast outing at a FIFA World Cup match in Vancouver, prompting further discussion online. However, neither Abdalla nor Heuston has publicly addressed the dating speculation.

Internet reacts to the viral images

Social media users were quick to share their excitement after the photos surfaced online. “I love this way too much…Good for them,” a user wrote. Another commented, “YESSSS THEY ARE REAL.”“They form a beautiful couple,” shared another. An individual stated, “I love to see hot people getting together. Mika deserved better than her ugly, rude ex.”

“Oh they're really dating……” read another comment.

Mika Abdalla's recent breakup

Mika’s Paris trip with Josh comes just weeks after her breakup with fiancé and long-time partner Jake Short. The former couple were together for around five years before calling it off ahead of Off Campus' release earlier this year in May.