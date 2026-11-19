Prince William and Kate Middleton wrapped up their India trip with a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, November 18, the couple flew down to the National Capital, New Delhi, to meet the PM at his private residence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards, which were held on Tuesday, November 17.

During their stay in Mumbai, they played cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, enjoyed a ride in an auto rikshaw, visited the Chanakya School of Craft, attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony, and carried out separate engagements William visited Dharma Productions, while Kate visited the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital. Later in the evening of the third day, the couple met PM Modi.

During their interaction, Prince and Princess of Wales had discussed the importance of the UK-India bilateral relationship, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

PM Modi also hailed the Earthshot awards and its efforts to protect environment and work on the challenges.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on X, PM Modi wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize’s efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges.''

For the final engagement, Kate and William were dressed in a formal attire. The Princess chose a dark-colored custom suit by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, and her husband wore a royal-blue suit.

Prince William at Dharma Production

Before heading to Delhi, the couple had a few engagements planned in Mumbai. After visiting the Chanakya School of Craft, the couple went separately, Kate went to a hospital to visit patients, while William went to visit producer-director Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office, where he received a grand welcome to the tunes of some Bollywood classics, such as ‘’Shava Shava,'' Bole Chudiyan'' and others.''

Speaking about the interaction, Johar said the conversations with Prince William included films, filmmaking and the growing international market for Indian cinema.

“It was a wonderful experience. We had discussions about many things, including films and the filmmaking process. Our films perform very well overseas too, and we have such a large diaspora market in the United Kingdom,” Johar said.