Kate Middleton is in India, and for her main event in the land of culture, she donned a traditional outfit as she walked out in a red Anarkali. However, along with that, she also carried a little tribute to Queen Elizabeth, as she chose to wear a historic piece of jewellery from the late monarch's collection.

Kate is in Mumbai with her husband Prince William for the Earthshot Prize awards. For the main night honouring the winners, the Princess wore a bespoke maroon Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan.

The elegant, floor-length ensemble featured intricate embroidery and a classic silhouette, perfectly blending royal grace with Indian craftsmanship. She completed the look with the late Queen Elizabeth II's stunning jewellery, a subtle nod to the monarch's legacy.

Going perfectly with her attire that had green, emerald stones, she dazzled in Elizabeth's Emerald Tassel Suite, which matched her look beautifully. The necklace, along with matching earrings and a ring, featured a drop design with emeralds and a knot design.

This is the first time Kate has worn the striking necklace. She had worn the earrings earlier in 2022, during a visit to the Caribbean with her husband William.

The gemstones in the suite are pieces the late monarch wore very often. She last wore it in May 2011 when she hosted former US President Barack Obama and then-First Lady Michelle Obama in London.

Emerald Tassel Suite: Millions worth of necklace

With a layered chain and a drop that ends in a green emerald, the Queen first wore it in 1986 when she arrived for a dinner at Claridge's in London. Made in yellow gold, emeralds and diamonds, the necklace is estimated to be worth up to $1.6 million, according to jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia.

Prince William and Kate's India Visit