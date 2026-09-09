/Trump vs BRICS: From 100% tariff threat to 'little group fading out', what US president said | RECAP

India is all set to host the BRICS Summit 2026 on Sep 12-13 and if not anyone else, US President Donald Trump is definitely watching. As leaders disucss the current world situation, with specific focus on economy amid the Iran war, Strait of Hormuz disruption and tariff war, Trump is keeping a close watch as all of the above relates to him. Trump has repeatedly targeted BRICS over its efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar, used his tariff threat against member nations and termed the bloc as “anti-American.” With BRICS Summit in India, all eyes are set at its outcome and how US will react.

100% tariffs over de-dollarisation

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After winning the US elections for the second time in 2024, Trump demanded that BRICS member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the US dollar or face 100% tariffs. "We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "They can go find another 'sucker'. There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the U.S. Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America," he added.

‘Attack on the dollar’

In Oct 2025, Trump said that BRICS' de-dollarisation push as an “attack on the dollar.” He has also claimed that BRICS was created to weaken the US currency and argued that losing the dollar's global reserve status would be a major blow to American economic power. He also warned of tariffs. “I told anybody who wants to be in BRICS, that's fine, but we're going to put tariffs on your nation,” he said to reporters in Oval Office.

Additional tariffs over ‘anti-American’ policies

Trump expanded his criticism beyond the currency issue. In July 2025, Trump said that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10% tariff. "Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The threat was aimed at countries that he believed were aligning themselves with BRICS initiatives that challenged US economic interests, however he did not clarify.

Trump claims BRICS is ‘fading out’