/Delhi building collapse: ABVP warns PG owners, NSUI alleges death toll cover-up as govt orders audit of PG hubs

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that a structural audit of all buildings in Paying Guest (PG) hubs be carried out within a week. The decision was taken as the LG met Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta and Urban Development (UD) Minister Ashish Sood and pointed out that the problems of students living in PG accommodations were a grave one and required short-term as well as long-term solutions. Underlining that creating a panic by mindless sealing drives will only lead to students becoming homeless, the LG said that inspection drives should be conducted in premises housing students as PGs and that had prima facie violated height and floor restrictions.

After the meeting, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said that the government had discussed every possible measure that could help prevent a repeat of the incident. To prevent any such situation in future, various departments will jointly inspect buildings housing coaching centres and PG accommodations across Delhi. The inspections will be carried out within a strict, time-bound period, with officials tasked with identifying potential safety violations and risks. The government said clear responsibilities would also be assigned to the departments concerned to ensure that the decisions taken during the meeting are implemented effectively.

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ABVP and NSUI protest

This comes amid massive protest by students' group against the government. In what seems to be rare, both National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested separately but against the same government and same issue. Members of the ABVP staged a protest at the Arts Faculty of Delhi University. Speaking to ANI, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Aryan Maan - who is from ABVP - demanded that all illegal PGs operating in Delhi and around Delhi University be shut down if they lack safety measures, fire audits and security protocols. "All such illegal PGs operating across the country and within Delhi University, those running through corruption without safety measures, proper fire audits, or security protocols, must be shut down," Maan said. He also warned PG operators to shut down their establishments or face agitation by the ABVP.

At the other side, NSUI president Vinod Jakhar questioned the reported death toll in the incident, claiming that 11 bodies were present at a university hospital when he visited. He alleged that the government was concealing the actual number of deaths. “When we visited the university hospital, there were 11 bodies there. How can the government claim that only seven deaths occurred? It is a lie; the government is concealing the truth,” Jakhar said. Jakhar demanded an investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible, while questioning the availability of hostel facilities for students at Delhi University. “Who is behind this? Action must be taken against those responsible. Why hasn't Delhi University built a single hostel in the last ten years? Who promotes these PGs? Who is shielding them? Accountability must be fixed,” he said.

Who have been arrested?